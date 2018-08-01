Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO Takyi Arhin slams liaison team

By Haruna Mubarak
Techiman Eleven Wonders (CEO) Takyi Arhin has heavenly criticised the performance of the liaison team, claiming they have no idea with regards to football administration.

FIFA appointed the liaison team comprising of Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng to preside over Ghana Football on the interim on 4 July 2018.

Sports Journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah was later named as the spokesperson of the liaison team.

The liaison team have come under heavy criticisms with regards to the manner in which they execute their duties.

The latest is from the C.E.O of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin who blasted their performance, claiming it is very poor.

"So far so poor," he told Zylofon FM. "What they have been mandated to do, they have put that aside and they are rather doing their own thing," he added.

"Aduana was leaving to go play a Confederations Cup game in Congo and a day to the game, the Embassy in Congo has no idea. If there was a GFA, letters would have been sent earlier for the Embassy to be aware and the itinerary for their arrival."

"You have two doctors fighting over national team job, one says it's my job, the other says it is his," he said in reference to the confusion over who handles the medical team of the nation U-20 team.

"It has become a comedy of errors. Just look at the manner in which the Black Princesses left the country for the World Cup in France. It is as if they were boarding a trotro. One badge goes and the other stays behind,"

"Finally, asking teams to bring proposals is much a do about nothing. So they have dropped their core mandate and have no idea what the are doing."

