Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO Takyi Arhin slams liaison team

Techiman Eleven Wonders (CEO) Takyi Arhin has heavenly criticised the performance of the liaison team, claiming they have no idea with regards to football administration.
"Aduana was leaving to go play a Confederations Cup game in Congo and a day to the game, the Embassy in Congo has no idea. If there was a GFA, letters would have been sent earlier for the Embassy to be aware and the itinerary for their arrival."
"It has become a comedy of errors. Just look at the manner in which the Black Princesses left the country for the World Cup in France. It is as if they were boarding a trotro. One badge goes and the other stays behind,"
"Finally, asking teams to bring proposals is much a do about nothing. So they have dropped their core mandate and have no idea what the are doing."