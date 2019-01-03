AshantiGold hitman Shafiu Mumuni brags ahead of clash with Asante Kotoko

AshantiGold SC forward, Shafiu Mumuni has hinted his outfit's readiness to battle regional rivals Asante Kotoko when both clubs clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors and AshantiGold SC will revive interest in local football on Sunday, January 6 as they clash in the maiden J.A. Kufuor Annual Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
The skilful striker, however, is optimistic his outfit are in a good shape ahead of the game with the Reds on Sunday and will clinch the trophy at the expense of the Kumasi-based club.
"We(Ashgold) are training very well for the game against Kotoko on Sunday"
"We the players are very ready for the game on Sunday and we are going all out to win the trophy"
Mumuni also expressed his desire to don the colours of Asante Kotoko should the Reds come approaching.
"Kotoko is a big club in the country and it's every player's wish to play so am ever ready to play for them if things go through"
The match is one of the initiatives of former president John Agyekum Kufuor's foundation and aims to raise GHC 80 million Ghana cedis in the next five years to promote its activities and to honour the ex-president.
At stake is a giant trophy and a token sum donated by the foundation.
Referee Maxwell Mensah from Koforidua will officiate on Sunday.
