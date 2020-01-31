AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko rallies for support ahead of Dwarfs clash

AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko has called on his outfit supporters to rally behind the team as they bid to return to winning ways against Ebusua Dwarfs.
The Miners are currently in a patchy run of form in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season. After a bright start to the season, they have picked up only a point in their last three games.
AshantiGold were held to a goalless draw game against Legon Cities in Accra, lost 1-0 at home to Berekum Chelsea before losing by a lone goal to Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
This, Akaminko says is not good enough for a club of AshantiGold's status and he has vowed to help the club appease their supporters with victories in their next couple of games.
"We did some mistakes in our previous matches and it really caused us. The 3 previous matches that we should have had at least 6 points we got only a point which is very bad."
"All that the supporters need is a win, even though there are 3 things in football, theirs is the victory that the seek for."
"We are pleading with them to forgive us about the 3 previous matches and we will do well in the subsequent games."
AshantiGold will be locking horns with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, February 2.
The Miners are sixth on the standings with 10 points after 6 games.
