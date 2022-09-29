AshantiGold suspended by GFA for dealing with banned officials

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unanimously decided to suspend AshantiGold Sporting Club with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes.
This decision was taken due to the club’s dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.
The decisions were subsequently upheld by the GFA Appeals Committee.
The two banned officials did not appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as required by both the GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes and the time for filing such an appeal had long expired.
Only 22 players have filed appeals and temporary measure (a stay of execution) at CAS, which have been granted by CAS.
The GA have accordingly allowed the players to register and play in GFA and international competitions until the final determination of their cases by CAS.
The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.
In accordance with of both the GFA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, the GFA, members of the GFA, clubs, players, referees and all participants in football shall not deal and engage in any football related activities (administrative, sporting, etc) with the suspended AshantiGold SC and/or the banned officials.