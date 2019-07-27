Atletico spell Madrid in derby

Atletico Madrid made short work of rivals Real Madrid at the MetLife Stadium, winning 7-3 in New Jersey.
Costa was at it again, getting his fourth early in the second half, before being given his marching orders alongside Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal.
Vitolo got number seven for Atleti, thenKarim Benzema slotted home a second half consolation from the penalty spot. Javi Hernandez added a third late on for Real Madrid.
Atleti were a goal up inside the first minute as Thomas Lemar stole the ball from Alvaro Odriozola, who then found Joao Felix and in turn Diego Costa with the Spain international's shot deflected past Thibaut Courtois.
Things got worse for Real Madrid when Saulrobbed the ball from Vinicius on the edge of the box and he cut back into the path of Felix to poke home and make it two.
At this point Atleti looked like they were going to score with every attack. Alvaro Morata was in on goal but a heavy touch allowed Courtois to make the save.
Felix fired just wide from range, but the third was soon coming. Koke delicately flicked the ball over the Madrid defence and Correa fired past the goalkeeper.
It was four just before the half hour, Saul won the ball from Luka Modric, after a poor pass by Sergio Ramos, deep in the Real half, and he fed Costa who blasted into the bottom corner.
A cross from Kieran Trippier found Lemar, but he was unable to make significant contact on the ball. Vinicius did his the post at the other end, though Jan Oblak collected the rebound.
Then to compound a disastrous first 45 minutes, Costa was scythed down by Isco in the 18-yard box, and the striker stepped up to make it five.
With the game effectively over, Real did pull on back through Nacho. Eden Hazard drove into the box from the goalline and fired a low cross into the six-yard area which the defender diverted in off his heel.
The match took an ugly turn just after the hour mark when Costa and Carvajal were both sent off by referee Ted Unkel.
The Real Madrid defender provoked the ire of Costa after a late challenge on Lemar, with the Atleti man then deliberately kicking Carvajal who reacted angrily.
Vitolo bagged Atleti's seventh single-handedly, dribbling through the Real defence and firing low past Keylor.
Benzema got a second for Real from the spot, after Nacho was brought down in the penalty area. And to round things off late on, Javi Hernandez smashed into the net after Adrian De La Fuente's header rolled across the goalline.
