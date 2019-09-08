Azumah Nelson Sports Complex must be completed by 1Q 2020 - Asiamah tells contractor

Isaac Kwame Asiamah the Minister for Youth and Sports, on September 6, 2019, paid a visit to the Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Centre of Excellence, which is currently under construction.
His visit was mainly to ascertain the progress of work on the site.
The Minister was impressed with the progress of work so far but said: "The project should be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year".
The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex if completed will house a football field, tartan tracks, volleyball/basketball courts, ICT/Counselling centres and a restaurant.
Work on the Kaneshie complex begun in 2018 and the project is expected to cost $4m.
In a related development the , Minister also update the public on work concerning the Ho-Multi-purpose.
