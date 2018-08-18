Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah discharged from KATH

By Mutala Yakubu
Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah has been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Darkwah had been carrying the injury for some time but the club made sure he underwent a surgery after several calls from the fans.

He had the surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at home until he regains full fitness.

The former Aduana Stars defender is expected to recover fully within 6 to 8 weeks.

