Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah discharged from KATH

Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah has been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a successful surgery on his right shoulder.
Darkwah had been carrying the injury for some time but the club made sure he underwent a surgery after several calls from the fans.
He had the surgery last week and will continue his rehabilitation at home until he regains full fitness.
Speedy Recovery Daniel #AKSC. pic.twitter.com/FcFBkPU0EQ— Obed Acheampong (@SirObed1) August 15, 2018
The former Aduana Stars defender is expected to recover fully within 6 to 8 weeks.
Read also;Video: Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng release first music video