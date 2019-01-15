Babel Signs For Fulham

The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Babel on a permanent transfer from Besiktas, with the deal running until the end of the season.
A versatile attacker who is comfortable operating anywhere along the frontline, Babel already has plenty of experience of English football, having made 146 appearances for Liverpool during a three-and-a-half year stint on Merseyside.
The 32-year-old Netherlands international has been assigned the number 12 shirt.
Speaking to fulhamfctv upon signing, Babel said: “My first impressions are good and I’m very excited.
“I definitely have faith that Fulham can stay up. That’s one of the reasons that I’m here, to try and help that to happen. I’m ready to go, I’m excited and I can’t wait.”
Tony Khan added: “Ryan has excelled at playing attacking football on both the club and international stage, and we welcome that experience as we build our squad for a strong second-half push with nine important home fixtures remaining, beginning Sunday when Spurs visit the Cottage.
“Ryan scored 15 goals across all competitions last season and arrives with the support of our Manager. Claudio and I are confident that Ryan’s return to the Premier League here will be every bit as good for him as his addition will be good for our squad. Come on Fulham!”
Read also:Petr Cech: Arsenal goalkeeper announces decision to retire and end 20-year career
Credit: Fulhamfc.com