BabyJet Promotions to organize maiden U16 Africa Football tournament

BabyJet Promotions which is owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan are set to organize an U16 African Football tournament in Ghana.
BabaJet Promotions is a boxing promotion but have decided to delve into football to unearth talents
The tournament will be an invitational one and it's been organized by BabyJet Promotions in collaboration with he Asamoah Gyan’s Foundation.
The tournament is scheduled for August 20 to 26th August 2018 at the Accra Academy Astroturf.
The maiden edition will feature clubs from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo and Nigeria with a total of sixteen (16) teams.
Something exciting is about to hit Ghana....#babyjetpromotions and @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 brings to you the U-16 soccer Tournament.... more details coming soon @AnimSammy @PrinxRandy @natlaryea @ghanafans @Ghanasoccernet @ghana @peacefmonline #RT pic.twitter.com/iTREwoK41S— BabyJet Under 16 Tournament (@BabyJetU16) July 23, 2018
The idea behind the tournament is to promote, unearth, scout and encourage young football talents to become ‘STARS’ .