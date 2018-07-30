Video: Bernard Mensah assist Asamoah Gyan in Kayserispor win

Ghanaian duo Bernard Mensah and Asamoah Gyan combined beautifully as Gyan scored Kayerispor's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Konyaspor.
Bernard Mensah joined Kayserispor from Atletico Madrid on loan this summer and will hope to replicate the same form in their preseason win over Konyaspor.
Mensah raced with the ball from Kayserispor's half, slalomed between legs before squaring the ball to the far side for Gyan to tap home.
The new signing had entered the pitch in the second half.
Asist mensah— timxks (@TimXKs) July 29, 2018
Gol Asamoah pic.twitter.com/gtFSMy8In9