Bashir Hayford hoping to land 'dream' GFA technical director job

Former head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Bashir Hayford says it will be a dream come true to land the position of the Technical Director role.
The GFA technical director job is vacant following the end of the tenure of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.
Hayford who back in Ghana after leaving his job as head coach of Somalia's national football team in February said he wants to give back what he has learned to the country's football governing body.
“That will be the happiest time in my life because I have prepared myself very well to take up every challenge in football so that I can help serve my country," Hayford told Footballmadeinghana.
“I will be very happy because I know what is in me, I know what I can do.
“My dream is that one day I will give what I have learnt back to the FA.
"So that [leading the technical directorate] will be my happiest day if I assume that seat.”
Hayford is a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season.
Hayford's rich coaching experience includes handling top-flight clubs like Power FC (now defunct), Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) opened applications for the technical director role last month.