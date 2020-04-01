Berekum Chelsea coach wants 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season cancelled

Coronavirus: Prince Charles out of virus self-isolation The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation, following his diagnosis of…

Education Ministry creates special online study platform for SHS students The Ministry for Education has launched a special online study platform for…

Profile of Ghana Under-15 coach Samuel Boadu In today’s profiling, our focus is on the Head Coach of the Ghana Under-15s.…

Check out some fake COVID-19 stories spreading in Africa African countries are experiencing a rise in the number of new coronavirus…