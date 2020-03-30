Covid-19: 2019/20 football season should be scrapped - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Bankroller of Division One side, New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu has called for the 2019/20 season to be scrapped due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
All football competitions in Ghana has been suspended until further notice as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ghana’s total cases now stand at 152 with five deaths and two recoveries.
Abdul Salam Yakubu has said that for games to be played in quick succession in order to synchronize with the European calendar is a no-no as people's health is of greater importance, with the best option being to start afresh next season.
"... the GFA have to give us time to prepare our team when the pandemic is over to play the second round, because you can't tell us to resume immediately (play the following week) he told Asempa FM.
"We need at least two weeks to a month to prepare and play the league of which time is not on our side because we want to synchronize with the European calendar."
Clubs also are not disciplined as regards fielding unqualified players which need to be addressed because it will affect the league. "
"The 2019/20 football should be voided for us to go to Congress ..."
The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo in a radio interview on Saturday said clubs will be given time to readjust before the various leagues resume after the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We must give the clubs some time to train their players and reorganize before playing football again."
“We can’t just let the clubs play immediately after the coronavirus comes to an end.
“We have to observe safety measures such as hand washing, avoiding shaking of hands and so on.”
