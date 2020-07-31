Bernard Tekpetey reveals reasons for joining PFC Ludogorets

New PFC Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey has revealed reasons for choosing the Bulgarian giants over other interested clubs.
According to the forward, his decision to join Ludogorets was because of their participation in the UEFA's elite clubcompetitions which will be good for his development.
He said he is ready to adapt to his new surroundings.
“Everything I’ve heard about Ludogorets so far made me choose this club. They play good football and they are always part of the Champions League and Europa League, too. This is important for every player who wants to develop his career”, said Tekpetey.
“It is different compared to the Bundesliga but my first impression is that training is on a high level here. The coach wants us to create more attacks. I was happy to see the players so motivated to play for the win. I am also glad to be part of a club with such ambition. I need to work hard and that is the most important thing. This way, I will reach my goals”, the player added.
Bernard Tekpetey on Thursday joined Bulgarian giants Ludogorets on loan a two-year loan deal from his parent club Schalke 04.