Black Meteors striker Samuel Obeng reflects on first tournament experience

Despite the Black Meteors not meeting their target of qualifying to the Olympic Games, striker Samuel Obeng is elated about his first tournament experience with the side.
The Real Oviedo striker after starting the opening game from the bench against Cameroon, fought his way into Ibrahim Tanko's side starting line up in the next four matches.
Reflecting on the tournament 22-year-old who notched two goals and also contributed two assists said is his impressed with his output for the Black Meteors.
"To have gone is something very positive for me in many aspects, but what makes me more proud is that we function as a collective," Obeng told Elcomercio.
"The qualification for the Olympic Games was not achieved by a margin, but on an individual level, things went quite well. It was important as it was my first experience in Ghana.
"I didn't even think that I could be a starter, at least at the beginning. I counted on being a substitute throughout the championship and providing options.
"Neither did I think much when I decided to throw in one of the 'Panenka' penalties, but I saw it clear when I looked at the goalkeeper who was tall and was throwing himself to the sides during the shoot-out. I thought that if I scored, it would be a good memory."