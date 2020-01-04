Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah joins Portimonense on loan from Al-Duhail

Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah has completed a loan move from Qatari side Al-Duhail to Portuguese side Portimonense S.C.
The 21-year-old switch sees him join the 16th placed Primera Liga side on an 18-months-loan deal after his 3 three weeks stay with the Qatari club.
The former Inter Allies winger last month joined Al-Duhail on a four and half year deal on from Finnish side HJK Helsinki where he served for two years and has been transferred to Portimonense till the end of the 2020/2021 season.
He scored seven goals in his 27 game outings for HJK Helsinki in the just-ended season.
He was a member of the Black Meteors squad that finished fourth at the U-23 AFCON staged in Egypt. He won the Man of the Match (MOTM) accolade in Ghana's opening game against Cameroon and scored two goals at the AFCON.
Mensah was named in CAF best XI after the 2019 AFCON U23 tournament.