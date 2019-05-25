Black Princess midfielder Ernestina Abambila completes move to Assi IF in Sweden

Black Princess midfielder Ernestina Abambila has completed a transfer to Swedish Division 2 side Assi IF.
Abambila arrived in the European country on Friday to finalise the deal before she was unveiled to the public.
The 20-year-old arrived in the European country on Friday to finalise the deal before she was unveiled to the public.
She’s expected to make her debut soon after training with the club today.
Abambila holds the record as the first Ghanaian female player to have scored in a UEFA champions league game.
She featured for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosted by Costa Rica and also played at the 2016 and 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada and France respectively.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2019: Gyan included in Kwesi Appiah's preliminary squad
- Just in: Asamoah Gyan rescinds decision to retire from Black Stars, available for AFCON 19
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com