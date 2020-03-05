PrimeNewsGhana

Black Princesses leave for Morocco ahead of friendly

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Princesses
The Black Princesses of Ghana have left the shores of the country to participate in an invitational friendly with the Moroccan women National team on Sunday.

A team of 18 players led by Coach Yusif Basigi and the technical staff left via Air Moroc on March 5 to prepare ahead of the game which will be played in commemoration of International Women’s day on Sunday, March 8.

Here is the list of 18 players for the trip;

Goalkeepers

Grace Baanwa 2. Cynthia Konlan

Defenders

Tedina Sekyere, Cecilia Hagan, Justice Tweneboah, Blessing Agbomadzi, Queenabel Amankwa.

Midfielders

Kunduck Peterson, Evelyn Badu, Jackline Owusu, Fuseina Mumuni, Doris Boaduwaa, Jafar Rahma

Attackers

Millot Abena Pokua, Faustina Akpo, Barikisu Abdul Rahman, Abigail Tutuwaa