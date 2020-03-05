Black Princesses leave for Morocco ahead of friendly

The Black Princesses of Ghana have left the shores of the country to participate in an invitational friendly with the Moroccan women National team on Sunday.
A team of 18 players led by Coach Yusif Basigi and the technical staff left via Air Moroc on March 5 to prepare ahead of the game which will be played in commemoration of International Women’s day on Sunday, March 8.
Here is the list of 18 players for the trip;
Goalkeepers
Grace Baanwa 2. Cynthia Konlan
Defenders
Tedina Sekyere, Cecilia Hagan, Justice Tweneboah, Blessing Agbomadzi, Queenabel Amankwa.
Midfielders
Kunduck Peterson, Evelyn Badu, Jackline Owusu, Fuseina Mumuni, Doris Boaduwaa, Jafar Rahma
Attackers
Millot Abena Pokua, Faustina Akpo, Barikisu Abdul Rahman, Abigail Tutuwaa