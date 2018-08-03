Black Princesses ready to face France - Yussif Basigi

By Haruna Mubarak
Black Princesses head coach Yussif Basigi
Black Princesses head coach Yussif Basigi
fShare

Head coach of Black Princesses Yussif Basigi has stated his side's readiness to face host nation France at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Princesses led by coach Yusif Basigi will open their campaign at the FIFA-U20 Women's World Cup on August 5 against the host nation, France in Vannes. 

Yussif Basigi admitted that the game will be difficult but believes the Princesses can pull a surprise.

 

Read also:Black Princesses Spain training tour cancelled

"We have prepared well and I want to believe the girls are ready for the tournament," he said. We take on France which we I know will be a very difficult game but I am sure we can surprise them.

Coach Basigi revealed his initial target at the FIFA-U20 Women's World Cup.

"Our main target is to get out of the group stage and from there we will look at going far in the competition."

Rea also:Former Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah joins AS Monaco

The Black Princesses will hold their last training on Saturday before the clash.

Latest sports news in Ghana

 

 