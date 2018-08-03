Former Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah joins AS Monaco

Former Ghana Under-17 captain Eric Ayiah has signed a five year deal for French giants AS Monaco.
The 18-year old captained the Black Starlets at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India.
Charity Stars on their twitter page confirmed the departure of the 18-year old.
We can confirm that our forward Eric Ayiah has joined French side @AS_Monaco_EN on a long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/9qetA6sfl7— Charity Stars FC (@CharityStarsfc) August 3, 2018
Eric Ayiah bagged in 3 goals at the FIFA World Cup in India, where Ghana reached the quarterfinals, thus eliminated by Mali.