Former Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah joins AS Monaco

By Haruna Mubarak
Former Ghana Under-17 captain Eric Ayiah has signed a five year deal for French giants AS Monaco.

Eric Ayiah joined AS Monaco on a five-year deal after successfully passing his medicals on Thursday.

The 18-year old captained the Black Starlets at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India.

Charity Stars on their twitter page confirmed the departure of the 18-year old.
 
 
 
 
Eric Ayiah bagged in 3 goals at the FIFA World Cup in India, where Ghana reached the quarterfinals, thus eliminated by Mali.
 

