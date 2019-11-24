Black Queens forward Elizabeth Addo earns CAF Awards nomination for African Women’s Player of the Year

Black Queens forward Elizabeth Addo has been nominated for the African Women’s Player of the Year category for the CAF Awards 2019.
The Jiangsu Suning FC forward Addo is vying for the football award with others which include Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala who plies his trade for Barcelona, South Africa's Refiloe Jane who plays for AC Milan.
The list of nominees was compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals. The 28th edition of the football awards will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.
Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019:
African Women’s Player of the Year
· Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )
· Ange N'Guessan (Côte d'Ivoire & Tenerife)
· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
· Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)
· Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)
· Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)
· Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)
· Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)
· Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)
· Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)