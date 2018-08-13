Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah happy with AYC qualification

Black Satellites head coach Jimmy Cobblah has expressed his delight with regards to the qualification of Ghana to the African Youth Championship next year in Niger.

The Black Satellites eventually qualified for the African Youth Championship which will be hosted by Niger next year after they held Benin to a 1-1 draw, knocking them out 4-2 on aggregate.

Benin were the side to open the scoring into the game through Odo Chabsi Bio on the 57th minute.

WAFA midfielder, Ahiabu Prosper restored parity to put Ghana in a driving seat on aggregate.

The scoring draw enabled the Black Satellites to qualify for the African Youth Championship after missing out in the previous edition held in Zambia last year.

The head coach of Black Satellites, Jimmy Cobblah told the press how excited he is to qualify Ghana to the AYC.

"We are very happy to qualify. I am very excited," he said after the game.

"When you consider the kind of troubles we went through, the atmosphere and having to come from a goal down. I think the boys were determined and God helped them," he added.

"As you can see the boys are so disciplined, and football is about discipline and before your tactics will work unless your players are disciplined," he concluded.

