Black Starlets record friendly win against Nania FC

Coach Samuel Fabin’s side scored two sublime second half goals to down the former FA Cup Champions a fierce battle at the Accra Sports stadium.

Douglas Owusu opened the scoring in the 75th as he latched on to a great team move down the left side to slot home. With two minutes to end proceedings Charles Dodzie got on the end of a neatly delivered cross to smash home the second goal in the 88th minute.

The Starlets are unbeaten in five friendly matches against second tier teams and continues to build momentum ahead of the two International championships. They previously played Tudu Mighty Jets, Accra City Stars, Kwaebibirem FC and Asokwa Deportivo.

The team is feverishly preparing for two international competitions, the GFA/UEFA Assist 4-Nation Tournament as well as the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in June.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.