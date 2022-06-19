Prime News Ghana

Black Starlets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU Zone B semi-final

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Starlets of  Ghana will face off with Burkina Faso in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Black Starlets after dispatching Togo 3-0 on Friday finished second in Group A behind sworn rivals Nigeria.

Burkina Faso on the other hand staged a comeback against defending Champions Côte D'Ivoire on Saturday to claim the top spot in Group B with 9 points.

Ghana will battle for supremacy against Burkina Faso since they are just one win away from booking qualification for next year's TotalEnergies Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

The epic encounter is scheduled for 7:00pm at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.