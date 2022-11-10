Black Stars Group H opponents Uruguay announce World Cup squad

Ghana's Black Stars Group H opponents Uruguay have named their squad for the World Cup 2022 to be staged in Qatar.
The list include Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Rodrigo Bentancur, Martin Caceres, Sebastian Caceres, and others.
Qatar will be Uruguay’s fourth World Cup in a row, a remarkable feat for a country with a population of just under 3.5 million.
They reached the quarter-finals in Russia four years ago, having got to the round of 16 in Brazil and the semi-finals in South Africa.
The South Americans are housed in Group H with Ghana, South Korea and Portugal.
Uruguay will play the Black Stars on November 28.
READ ALSO: World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate announces England 26-man squad
Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will officially announce his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, November, 14, 2022.
The announcement will take place at the MultiChoice Office in Basako Enclave, Accra at 11:00 am.