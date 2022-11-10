Prime News Ghana

World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate announces England 26-man squad

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Leicester City James Maddison is the surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Maddison has six goals and four assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season but has been repeatedly overlooked by Southgate. That has changed with the attacker making it in for the final squad.

The other big surprise is the inclusion of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been performing well under new manager Graham Potter.

READ ALSO: World Cup: Otto Addo names Black Stars 26-man squad Monday

Elsewhere Marcus Rashford's good form for Manchester United sees him get in at the expense of team-mate Jadon Sancho. Newcastle United's Callum Wilson gets in as Harry Kane's back-up with Tammy Abraham missing out.

Another player based in Italy, Fikayo Tomori, is also left out. Southgate has gone with Kyle Walker, who has made a remarkable recovery from a groin injury, and Ben White as the hybrid right-back/centre-back options with Reece James ruled out earlier in the week.

READ ALSO: Germany World Cup squad announced with 17-year-old sensation included

Walker's team-mate Kalvin Phillips is another who is included after a quick recovery whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in with James out through injury.

Joe Gomez, Jarod Bowen, Ivan Toney, Marc Guehi and James Ward-Prows are all left out.

England will begin their campaign on November 21 against Iran.

READ ALSO: Cameroon coach Rigobert Song names squad for World Cup 2022