World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate announces England 26-man squad

Leicester City James Maddison is the surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Maddison has six goals and four assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season but has been repeatedly overlooked by Southgate. That has changed with the attacker making it in for the final squad.
The other big surprise is the inclusion of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been performing well under new manager Graham Potter.
READ ALSO: World Cup: Otto Addo names Black Stars 26-man squad Monday
Another player based in Italy, Fikayo Tomori, is also left out. Southgate has gone with Kyle Walker, who has made a remarkable recovery from a groin injury, and Ben White as the hybrid right-back/centre-back options with Reece James ruled out earlier in the week.
READ ALSO: Germany World Cup squad announced with 17-year-old sensation included
Joe Gomez, Jarod Bowen, Ivan Toney, Marc Guehi and James Ward-Prows are all left out.
England will begin their campaign on November 21 against Iran.
READ ALSO: Cameroon coach Rigobert Song names squad for World Cup 2022