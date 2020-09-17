Ghana maintains spot in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana maintained its 46th spot in the world for the month of August, FIFA announced on Thursday.
After more than six months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international matches finally commenced in October.
The Black Stars could not improve the 1439 points accumulated in the previous months due to not being in action because of the suspension of football activities by CAF as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the international level, there has been no movement among the leading quartet – in descending order: Belgium, France, Brazil and England – Portugal (5th, up 2) have moved into the top five thanks to victories over Croatia (8th, down 2) and Sweden (18th, down 1) in the international games.
On the continental level, the Black Stars still remain on the sixth position, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco respectively.
Here are FIFA’s top 10 countries:
- Belgium
- France
- Brazil
- England
- Portugal
- Uruguay
- Spain
- Croatia
- Argentina
- Columbia
Here is the African ranking:
-
Senegal (20)
-
Tunisia (26)
-
Nigeria (29)
-
Algeria (35)
-
Morocco (43)
-
Ghana (46)
-
Egypt (51)
-
Cameroon (53)
-
Mali (57)
-
Congo DR (57)