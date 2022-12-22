Black Stars move 3 places in latest FIFA rankings; not among top 10 teams in Africa

Ghana's Black Stars have moved up three places in the latest FIFA World rankings.
Ghana were previously ranked 61st in the world, ahead of the World Cup 2022 staged in Qatar but are now 58th according to the FIFA World rankings released on Thursday, December 22.
The move in places can be attributed to Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea in the World Cup 2022.
In Africa, however, the Black Stars are not among the top ten teams on the continent.
They are still ranked 11th while Morocco (ranked 11th in the world) who were the first African tea to reach the World Cup Semi-finals have leapfrogged Senegal to the summit of the table.
Tunisia, Cameroon and Nigeria complete Africa’s top five.
In the general World ranking, Brazil also maintained their top spot while Argentina have surged to second on the table trailing the former by 2 points.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 6 April 2023.