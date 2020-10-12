Razak Abalora, Benson Anang start as CK names starting XI against Qatar

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has made changes to his starting XI that took to the field against Mali.
The 46-year-old trainer who will be playing his second game in three days against Qatar at the Mardan Sports Complex has given the starting nod to Razak Abalora, Benson Anang and Samuel Owusu.
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gets to start in post for Ghana. The Four-Two -Three-One system will see Brentford winger, Benson Annang and Gideon Mensah playing as full-backs whilst Joseph Aidoo and Alexander Djiku play in Central defence.
Baba Iddrisu will partner Thomas Partey in central midfield. Samuel Owusu and Tarique Fosu will operate on the flanks while Andre Ayew play in the hole behind Jordan Ayew.
Full line up:
Razak Abalora(GK), Gideon Mensah, Benson Annang, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew (c), Tarique Fosu.
Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew says the Black Stars will have to put in a good performance in their clash against Qatar today to appease Ghanaians following their poor show last week.
The Malians walloped the four-time AFCON winners 3-0 on Friday night as the result was a bitter pill for Ghanaians to swallow.
The team received barrage of criticisms and speaking ahead of the Qatar game, Jordan Ayew believes the team must do better.
“It’s a game where we have to do better. We weren’t good enough in the first game, we all know, we are all professional players and we all know we didn’t` do well against Mali and we need to do better and at least start by having a good solid performance and after, the results will follow. But the most important thing is to have a very good performance as a team and obviously the result will follow,” Ayew told GhanaFA.org.