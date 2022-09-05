Black Stars vs Brazil pre-World Cup friendly to be played in France

The venue for the International friendly between the Black Stars of Ghana and Brazil has been confirmed.
Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly this month as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.
The two teams will face off in Le Havre – France on Friday, September 23, 2022.
The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.
The Black Stars would later take on Nicaragua in Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to wrap up activities for the month of September.
Ghana are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H while Brazil sits in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.
The Black Stars will play Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) while Brazil face Serbia (24 November), Switzerland (28 November) and Cameroon (December 2).