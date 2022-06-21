Black Stars winger Osman Bukari completes Red Star Belgrade move

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has completed a move from Belgian club KAA Gent to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.
The Ghanaian winger has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026.
Bukari was unveiled on Tuesday after passing a medical and having completed the necessary paperwork.
Bukari spent last season on loan at Nantes, where he helped them win the French Cup. His first career trophy.
He was a member of the Black Stars squad that beat Nigeria in the play-off, securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He has five senior national team caps for Ghana, with one goal to his name.