UCL play-offs: Boakye Yiadom scores as Red Star Belgrade advances to next stage

Red Star Belgrade have made it to the Champions League second qualifying round with a 2-1 win over FK Sūduva.
Black Stars forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom found the back of the net to aid his side as they have progressed to the next stage.
After last week’s goalless draw in Marijampolė, The Red-Whites needed a win against the champions of Lithuania in order to book a spot in the Champions League second qualifying round.
Boakye Yiadom latched onto a perfectly weighted through pass from El Fardou Ben and made no mistake as he connected home to give his side the lead in the 4th minute.
The Ghanaian turned provider in the 30th-minute mark as he assisted Marko Marin to double the lead before FK Sūduva got the consolation goal in the 96th minute.
READ ALSO: