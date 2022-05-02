Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo 'ready for AFCON 2023 qualifiers'

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo says he is ready to play for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers in June.
The 24-year-old was invited for the World Cup 2022 playoff in March against Nigeria. However, he pulled out of the doubleheader due to an injury.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars drawn in Group E with Angola, check out full draw
The former Sunderland forward who is eligible to play for England says he has been following the Black Stars and is hoping to make an appearance next month.
“Yeah I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready to go. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent”, he told Happy FM.
“I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show the people what I can do”, he added.
Antoine Semenyo has scored eight goals this season for Bristol City in 30 appearances in the English Championship.