C.K. Akonnor wins first trophy with Asante Kotoko

C.K. Akonnor has won his first trophy as the coach of Asante Kotoko after guiding his side to a 1-0 win over Asec Mimosas to clinch the Otumfuo Osei Tutu 20th Anniversary Cup.

The Porcupines Warriors beat the Ivorian giants by a lone goal courtesy Stephen Nyarko’s first half strike.

C.K. Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of Asante Kotoko on October 1st 2018.

Despite, taking the team to the ‘Money Zone’ of the Confederation Cup, C K Akonnor and his charges failed to qualify out of the group.

He has already qualified the team to the semi finals of the ongoing Normalization Committee's Special Competition where they will face bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak on the 16th of June 2019.

Winning his first trophy for the club could be a start of big things for the former Accra Hearts of Oak coach who has been tasked to bring back the glory days of the Asante Kotoko, especially conquering Africa in the shortest possible time.

