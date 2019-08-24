CAF CC: AshantiGold thrash Akonangui FC to progress to next stage

AshantiGold SC beat Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifying phase.
Shafiu Mumuni bagged a hat-trick in ten minutes as Ashantigold strolled to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The 24-year old wasted no time in announcing his presence in the game after netting from the spot just a minute into the game.
He then took advantage of a defensive mishap to add the second five minutes later.
Shafiu Mumuni scored hat-trick
Mumuni then completed his hat-trick three minutes later as the miners took charge of the game.
Akonangui first real attempt came in the 32nd minute when Sylvester MBA shot was saved by Frank Boateng.
Ashgold drew the first leg 1-1 in the first leg and qualifies to the next stage on a 4-1 aggregate.
