CAFCC: AshantiGold announce ticket prices for Akonangui tie

AshantiGold have announced the ticket prices for their CAF Confederation Cup second leg tie against Akonangui FC.
The match is scheduled to come off at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Saturday, 24th August 2019.
The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand will be selling at GHȼ10, while the VIP stand will goes for GHȼ30.
For the centre line, the supporters are expected to pay GHȼ15 for a seat and the wings go for ¢20.
The Miners a fortnight ago snatch a 1-1 draw away from home against Equatorial Guinean in the first leg of the first-round qualifying match.
The Obuasi-based club have been boosted the return of Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Appiah McCarthy who missed the first leg through injury.
Meanwhile, AshantiGold SC saw off lower side Desire Academy with a 2-0 win in a friendly on Saturday morning at the Len Clay Stadium with goals from Shafiu Mumuni from Benjamin Eshun.
CAF name Nigerian referee for AshantiGold-Akonangui tie
CAF have named Nigerian referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha as the centre man to officiate the 2nd leg of the Confederations Cup preliminary round between Ashantigold SC and Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea.
The clash is scheduled to come off on Saturday, August 24 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha will be assisted by compatriots Sadissou Idi and Salissou Bachir as assistants line one and two respectively whilst Moussa Ahamadou will be the fourth official for the game.
Sanusi Mohammed also from Nigeria has been appointed as the Match Commissioner on the day.
