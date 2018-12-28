CAF CC: How the playoff draws will be conducted

The 30 teams that qualified for the playoff stage of the 2018-19 CAF Confederations Cup will know their opponents on Friday night during a draw that will take place on Friday, 28 December 2018 at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt.
The fifteen winners of the Confederation Cup first round will be drawn against the losers of the Champions League first round.
The 30 teams have been seeded in four pots A, B, C and D. Pot A has the seven best-seeded teams from the CAF Champions league, B has the five best-seeded teams from the Confederations while C and D have the non-seeded teams from the two respective competitions.
Procedure
A draw will be done to determine the matches to be played between the 7 seeded teams of CL (POT-A) and the non-seeded teams of CC (POT D)/
One ball will be drawn from pot A and another corresponding one drawn from pot D. the team from Champions league will host the first leg.
The procedure will be repeated six times to find out the remaining fixtures.
Another draw will be done to determine opponents of the five seeded teams from the CAF Confederations Cup in Pot B. A ball will be drawn from Pot B and another from Pot C.
The procedure will be repeated for the other four balls in Pot B. the teams from C will host the first legs.
A final draw will be done to determine the matches to be played between the remaining non-seeded teams from both CAF interclub competitions:
One ball will be picked from pot C and one ball from pot D. the procedure will be repeated until the balls are over.
Pot A – Zesco United (ZAM), El Hilal (SUD), Coton Sport FC (CMR), Gor Mahia (KEN), Stade Malien (MLI), Ahli Benghazi (LIB), Nkana FC (ZAM)
Pot B – Zamalek (EGY), Raja C.A (MAR), KCCA (UGA), CS Sfaxien (TUN), RS Berkane (MAR),
Pot C – Vipers SC (UGA), AS Otoho (CGO), African Stars (NAM), ASC Jaraaf (SEN), El Nasr (LIB), Jimma Aba Jifar (ETH), Bantu FC (LES), Ittihad Tanger (MAR)
Pot D – A. Petroleos (ANG), Hassania Agadir (MAR), Rangers (NGA), Salitas FC (BFA), FC San Pedro (CIV), Kaizer Chiefs (RSA), New Stars (CMR), Asante Kotoko (GHA), Mukura Victory (RWA), Hussein Dey (MOR).
