CAF CL: Keita, Dacosta named in Kotoko XI to face Kano Pillars 

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has named a strong starting XI to face Nigerian side Kano Pillars in a qualifying game of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Kotoko lost the first leg 3-2 to Kano Pillars in Nigeria.
The Kumasi based club will be hosting Pillars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
They will be hoping to win by a comfortable margin to book a place in the next phase of the competition.
The likes of Naby Keita, Dacosta and Emmanuel Gyamfi have all been named in the first XI
Kotoko XI
Felix Annan, E. Dacosta, P. Yeboah, M. Habib, A. Badu, J. Blay, S. Frimpong, K. Andoh, E. Gyamfi, N. Keita, R. Arthur
SUBS: Baah, Evans, Sefa, Antwi, Didi, Abege, Asiamah
Kano Pillars XI
Surajo Ayeleso 23.
Victor Dennis 27.
Nasiru Sani 3.
Adashola David 6.
Emmanuel Anyanwu 14.
Abdullahi Musa 5.
Ifeanyi Nwenke 2.
Christopher Madaki 11.
Rabi'u Ali (c) 10.
Nyima Nwagua 28.
Rahaqqu Adam 25.
