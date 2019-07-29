CAF CL: Kotoko ready for Kano Pillars test - Zachariassen

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Kjetil Zachariassen has opined that his outfit is ready for the CAF Champions League showdown against Kano Pillars.
The Porcupines were last week drawn against the Nigerian based side and will be making a trip away to play the first leg on August 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium with the return leg to be played two weeks later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The winner of the clash will face Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile Sahel of Tunisia in the next round.
Addressing the media, the Norwegian disclosed that selection of players will be based on merit.
"We are monitoring them as much as we can, they played the Nigerian FA cup final".
"Kano Pillars are strong inoffensive but possibly we will be on top of our game because we have been preparing for the past three weeks", said Zachariassen.
"All our players are ready and good enough to play that's why we changed the entire team before the end of the game against Rahimo". I have first twenty-eight but not eleven. Some players didn't train because of slight injuries".
