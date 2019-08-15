CAFCL: Ticket prices for Kotoko-Kano Pillars clash announced

The ticket prices for the match between the Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars of Nigeria has been announced.
The Porcupines will host Kano Pillars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium slated for Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 pm in the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.
The ticket prices range from GHȼ15 (cheapest ticket) to GHȼ50 (VIP stand).
For the centre line, the club is charging GHȼ20 pair seat.
The match tickets will be available only at the Baba Yara Stadium starting 10am prompt on the matchday.
Asante Kotoko lost the first leg 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.
