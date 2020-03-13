CAF postpones AFCON 2021 qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has postponed the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers slated for this month.
The Matchday 3 and 4 of the AFCON 2021 qualifying matches scheduled for March 25- 31 has been called off due to coronavirus scare.
A statement from the Africa football body said a new date will be communicated in due time.
The statement below:
Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:
- Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 - 31 March 2020;
- FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 - 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;
- Total Women's AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.
A new schedule shall be announced in due time.
The alarming rate of the virus in various countries have led to the postponement of Club football and friendlies.
Earlier, today, UEFA announced that all its competitions including Champions League and Europa League matches due to be played on 17 and 18 March, have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The English Premier League has also been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.
Over in Germany, the German Football League confirmed games in the top two divisions have been cancelled from this weekend and will recommend a continued suspension until April 2.
Originally it had been planned for all matches in both the Bundesliga and the German second division to be postponed from March 17, with games this weekend played behind closed doors.