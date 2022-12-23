Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana retires from international football

Cameroon star Andre Onana has retired from international football following his involvement with the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The shot-stopper was sent home by the technical team after being in post for the Indomitable Lions’ opening game against Switzerland as they suffered a loss.
Onana made his decision to bow out of the international on Friday, December 23, with a post on social media.
He wrote: “After endless hours of training, endless trips and a lot perseverance, I can proudly say that I have fulfilled my great dream.
“But every story, however beautiful it may be, has to end. And my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end.
“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any person or player.
“Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team and for our people who have always supported us…
“My feeling will never change. My Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go I will always fight to lift the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.”
Falling out with Rigobert Song after the first game saw him return to Cameroon earlier than the other members of the team as he was left out of the squad for the second game.
Onana added: “I will continue to support as a fan, just as the more than 27 million Cameroonians do at every match.
“I can only thank all those who trusted me and believed that I could add and contribute to this team.”