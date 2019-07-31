CAS declares Esperance winners of 2018/2019 CAF Champions League

The Court of Arbitration for Sports have declared Esperance winners of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.
In a final played on May 31, Esperance were crowned winners after their opponents Wydad Casablanca refused to return to the field in protest of VAR not being implemented on a goal that was ruled out.
The moment of controversy happened in the 58th minute of the Champions League final second-leg clash when Wydad midfielder Walid El Karti’s effort was ruled out.
CAF later after an emergency decided that Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club and Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis play a rematch for the controversial Friday (May 31) night game.
But both teams refused the decision and filed an appeal to CAS calling on the body to declare them winners of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League and to pay the prize money allocated them.
The verdict has been announced and Esperance de Tunis are the winners of 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.
