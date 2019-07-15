CAS to give verdict on CAF Champions League final on July 31

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is set to rule on the appeals filed by Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Athletic club on July 31.
Each club is calling on CAS to declare them winners of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League and to pay the prize money allocated them, a decision which will be given on July 31.
BACKGROUND
Esperance de Tunis were crowned CAF Champions League winners after their opponents, Wydad Casablanca , refused to return to the field in protest of VAR not being implemented on a goal that was ruled out.
Gambian referee Bakari Gassama chose not to use video assistance to review the goal, which led to Wydad walking off the pitch and refusing to return.
After the game was halted for over an hour, Gassama declared Esperance the champions due to Wydad's refusal to re-enter the pitch.
Amid chaotic scenes, CAF president Ahmed Ahmed entered the pitch in an attempt to reason with the players and explain why VAR was not used.
BeIN Sport later claimed that the match was stopped because the VAR system was not working due to “technical problems”.
CAF, however after an emergency meeting ordered the final to be replayed, a decision which was turned down by Esperance De Tunis as they believe they were worthy winners of the Champions League
"The conditions of the game and safety were not met during the 2nd leg of the CAF Champions League Final held on May 31, 2019, preventing the match fro coming to an end.
"Consequently, the 2nd leg match must be replayed on another ground outside Tunisian territory," a CAF statement read.
READ ALSO:
- Esperance win CAF Champions League after Wydad refuse to play in protest of VAR decision
- Esperance de Tunis turns down CAF Champions League final replay