CAS set July 4 as Nyantakyi's Fifa life-ban appeal hearing date

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has set July 4, 2019, as the date to hear the appeal of former Ghana Football Association president and former Fifa executive council member Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Mr Nyantakyi was banned for life by Fifa for engaging in corrupt acts.
CAS now says the hearing is July 4 and verdict will follow within few months. Mr Nyantakyi was captured in a video by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas accepting $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter posing as businessmen seeking favours.
He resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of Confederation of African Football and president of the Ghana Football Association.
Nyantakyi also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.
FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest. Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).
