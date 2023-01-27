CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies arrive in Oran for quarterfinal clash against Niger

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have safely landed on Oran, venue for Saturday’s TotalEnergies Quarterfinals match against Niger.
The Black Galaxies left their base on Constantine on Thursday evening for a one-hour trip to Oran.
Ghana qualified from the Group stage with six points, behind Madagascar who will face Mozambique in the other quarterfinals game in Constantine.
The delegation made up of players, technical staff and other officials arrived in Oran at 7pm on Thursday and are scheduled to hold an official training session on Friday, a day to the game.
Meanwhile, CAF has appointed Rwandan Referee Samuel Uwikunda to officiate the game.
He will be assisted by Hensley Danny Petrousse from Seychelles and Dieudonne Mutuyimana also from Rwanda.
Fourth Official for the game is Abongile Tom from South Africa and Cameroon's Rodrigue Menye Mpele as reserve assistant referee.
Boussairi Boujlel from Tunisia is the Match Commissioner with Mustapha Slaoui from Morocco as General Coordinator.
The Match will kick off at 8:00pm (7:00pm GMT) at the Complexe Olympique d'Oran, Oran.