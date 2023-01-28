CHAN 2022 : Black Galaxies crash out of tournament after defeat to Niger

The Black Galaxies are out of the TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 after a 2-0 defeat to Niger in their quarter-final clash on Saturday.
In a game that saw Ghana struggle to penetrate the defense of the opponent, Niger opened the scoring after just 11 minutes via an own goal.
Defender Konadu Yiadom scored an own goal after failing to deal with a cross inside the box
An attempted clearance from the Hearts of Oak, unfortunately, went into the net, leaving goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim standing.
Soumana Hainikoye double Niger's advantage 3 minutes into the second half with a curling effort.
Although the Black Galaxies of Ghana will push to get back into the game, the team failed to equalise and had to succumb to a 2-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.
The result means Ghana is out of the 2022 CHAN tournament. Niger goes through to the semi-finals of the tournament in Morocco.