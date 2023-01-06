CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies are ready to make Ghana proud – Awako

Black Galaxies captain, Gladson Awako is confident the team will make Ghana proud at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 2023 tournament in Algeria.
The team is currently in Algeria and will play some friendly matches against the host country and Mozambique on January 7 and 10 respectively as part of their final preparations for the competition.
Annor Walkers men have been in camp for weeks and have already won a number of friendly games played in Ghana and Egypt in the build up to the tournament and captain Gladson Awako believes the team has what it takes to leave a lasting impression in Algeria.
READ ALSO: CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies line up friendlies against Algeria, Mozambique
“We are very calm, very relaxed and waiting for our day to get on the pitch and make our nation proud. To clean whatever went wrong at the World Cup.
“We will make sure we put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians,
“So far so good I will say the team spirit has been good. We are all cooperating very well and the togetherness in the team is very very great. I believe that when we carry it on into the games, it will help us to get far in this competition,
“We are very motivated. If you see how the management has treated us, they make sure they provide all our needs. And for us the players, we are only waiting to be on the field to do our work and also to make the nation proud,” he said.
Ghana will be making her fourth appearance at the tournament following an eight year absence and have been placed in Group C along with Madagascar, Morocco and Sudan.