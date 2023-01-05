CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies line up friendlies against Algeria, Mozambique

The Black Galaxies have lined up friendly matches against Algeria and Mozambique as part of their preparations for the 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Coach Annor Walker's team arrived in Algiers on Tuesday, January 3, after camping for over a week in Egypt and are scheduled to take on the tournament hosts in a friendly match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday, January 7.
The homebased senior national team will then play against Mozambique on January 10 before taking on Madagascar in Ghana's opening group match on January 15, 2023.
The Ghanaian delegation will be in based in Algiers where they will be holding training sessions before moving Constantine where they will be playing their group stage games.
The Black Galaxies are returning to the CHAN tournament after an eight-year absence. The Galaxies are making their first appearance in the competition since finishing as silver-medalists in the 2014 edition of the CHAN tournament where they lost to Libya on penalties.