CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker relishes friendly against Algeria

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker says he’s excited his team will play tournament hosts Algeria in the build up to the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.
Ghana will play the hosts in a friendly game in the first ever match to be played at the newly constructed stadium in Algiers named after former South African President Nelson Mandela.
And Coach Annor Walker sees it an honour for his team to be invited to play the first ever match at the iconic stadium.
“The stadium looks fantastic and it is an honour to be the first team to play at this iconic stadium. We are happy to be part of this history of this stadium”.
“It’s a great honour and it’s wonderful that Algeria has done to Nelson Mandela. This shows how the country loves Mandela and shows what how happy Algerians are happy with what Mandela did in South Africa”, he stated at the pre-match press conference held at the stadium.
On the tournament, Coach Walker was emphatic that his team is poised is determined to go for the ultimate and are prepared for any opponent that they may come up against.
“It’s privilege to be here for this tournament. We are still preparing we are not here to add up to the teams but to make our intentions clear”.
“We are here with clear intentions and our aim is to win the trophy. It’s one trophy that Ghana has not won. We are not here to avoid any team including the hosts Algeria. We are ready to show all countries that we are also here to win”, he added.
Midfielder Dominic Nsobila who was also at the press conference was excited with the opportunity to play in the competition.
“It is a big opportunity and great feeling to play in this nice stadium. For me it is a dream come true for me as a young player and I am really looking forward to it”, the Accra Lions midfielder reiterated.
As part of preparations for the tournament, the Black Galaxies will play Algeria and Mozambique in friendlies on January 7 and 10 respectively.
Kick off time for the match against Algeria is 5pm local time (4pm GMT) on Saturday.